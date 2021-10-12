Kuwait allows women to join military in combat roles
Kuwaiti women earned the right to vote in 2005 and have been active both in cabinet and parliament
Kuwaiti women will be allowed to enlist in the military in combat roles for the first time after years of having been restricted to civilian roles, the army said Tuesday.
Defence Minister Hamad Jaber al-Ali al-Sabah said the door had been opened for women to join various combat ranks, including as officers, the Kuwait Armed Forces tweeted.
“The time has come for Kuwaiti women to be given the opportunity to enter the Kuwaiti military side by side with their brothers,” the minister said in remarks carried by state news agency KUNA.
He expressed confidence in women’s “capabilities... and their ability to endure hardship”.
ALSO READ:
Women empowerment key factor in long-term global sustainability
How Expo 2020 Dubai smashes stereotypes of Arab women
Kuwaiti women earned the right to vote in 2005 and have been active both in cabinet and parliament — though they did not gain any seats in the current parliament.
Unlike other Gulf countries, Kuwait’s parliament enjoys legislative power and lawmakers have been known to challenge the government and royals.
-
World
Kuwait allows women to join military in combat...
Kuwaiti women earned the right to vote in 2005 and have been active... READ MORE
-
Business
IMF downgrades outlook for the global recovery...
Monetary fund foresees global growth this year of 5.9 per cent... READ MORE
-
Europe
Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens...
Molten magma from the eruption that began on September 19 has laid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: London cancels New Year fireworks for the...
The city is considering a number of 'exciting options' to replace it. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai: Emirates plane with Expo livery to fly...
Public encouraged to take photos, videos of the flypast that'll take... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Dubai expat's rare collection of 'every'...
Jimmy Grewal claims he has every single Apple product that was ever... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai school to host free Covid vaccination drive ...
The initiative will be held on October 17 and 18 READ MORE
-
Jobs
Abu Dhabi: 84 workers get Dh5.2 million in unpaid ...
The eviction of the workers from their place of residence was also... READ MORE
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed