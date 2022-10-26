Kremlin says it may transfer assets in annexed Ukrainian regions to Russian companies

UN, Kyiv's Western allies have declared the annexation of four regions illegal

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 3:04 PM

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that assets in the four Ukrainian regions that Russia said it had annexed last month may, in future, be transferred to Russian companies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was obvious that "abandoned assets" could not be left inactive, and the government would deal with the issue.

Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries at the UN General Assembly have condemned Russia's declared annexation of the four regions as illegal.

