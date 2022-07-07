Kremlin on Boris Johnson: 'We don't like him either'

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says UK PM's resignation is of little concern to Moscow

By Reuters Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 1:58 PM

The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either.

Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "He (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either."

Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern to the Kremlin.

