Kremlin on Boris Johnson: 'We don't like him either'

Authorities found bodies of kids, aged 3, 4 and 5, in lake
The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either.
Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "He (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either."
Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern to the Kremlin.
ALSO READ:
Authorities found bodies of kids, aged 3, 4 and 5, in lake
This is the first time her role has been formally rewritten in a decade
Fans worldwide say 74-year-old's soothing content makes them feel 'warm and peaceful'
Authorities charge Robert E Crimo III, 21, with seven counts of murder
'Clear that this government is now collapsing': Labour leader Keir Starmer
People are staying in the city out of fear that other places may be less safe
Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it
The technology could help generate year-round supply