King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales

Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.
He also expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his address, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said in a solemn televised speech.
Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday.
