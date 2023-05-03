Khan advised ‘complete rest’ for 10 days to avoid further complications with his injured leg

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

By PTI Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 4:59 PM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 5:00 PM

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been advised to take “complete rest” for 10 days to avoid further complications with his injured leg, a leader from his party said on Wednesday, a day after he was reportedly injured during a melee at the Lahore High Court.

In November, Khan, 70, was wounded in his lower leg after a gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He was leading a march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said in a tweet that Khan was “injured again” during his appearance at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Imran Khan’s leg got injured again yesterday at the Lahore High Court due to the jostling brought about because of the lack of security provided by the government.

“Doctors have advised [Imran] to rest for 10 days,” the PTI Senator tweeted.

A medical board of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital has also advised Khan “complete rest”, sources were quoted as saying by Geo News.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, warned that if the PTI chief does not rest then his leg, hit by bullets in Wazirabad during the long march last year, may “swell”.

“Swelling is a sign of threat and he may require another surgery in such a scenario,” said the sources within the medical board. It also advised the PTI chief from avoiding moving unnecessarily and not to put pressure on his affected leg.

More than 100 cases have been registered against Khan since he was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion in April last year. But he has not been arrested in any of the cases so far.

After sustaining injuries, Khan has sought relief on medical grounds and skipped a number of court appearances.

Reacting to the latest development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took a jibe at the former premier, alleging that a fake report was secured from Shaukat Khanum Hospital to avoid court appearances.

“Imran Niazi has to answer in Toshakhana, Tyrian ... and other theft cases,” said the minister. When the “garbage can” did not work, then the excuse of “complete rest” is being used to avoid court appearances and not give answers.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the non-appearance of Khan in a case.

The court warned former Khan that it may cancel his interim bail as it expressed its staunch dissatisfaction over his persistent absence from court hearings in various cases.

Later the court ordered Khan to appear on Thursday extending the time by a day after earlier ordering him to appear on Wednesday.

On April 18, the IHC had extended Imran’s bail in eight cases — including those pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex — till May 3. — pti

With inputs from Dawn