Kerala’s famed Nehru Boat Race sails to the UAE on March 22

Trophy named after first Indian prime minister to be held in Ras Al Khaimah waters next month.

The famous Nehru Boat Race that has been traditionally held in Kerala, India, comes to the UAE for the first-time in March.

The race, named after India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, will be held in the waters of Ras Al Khaimah on March 22.

Organisers said they have brought the trophy to the emirates to build on the “beautiful relationship” between the UAE and Kerala.

The event will be held at Marjan Island in partnership with International Marine Sports Club in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and TheBrew Media FZC LLC.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the brochure of the UAE Nehru Trophy 2022 during his visit to Dubai last week.

He said he was happy to see Kerala’s legacy being shared with an international audience.

Major Arif Al Haranki, Managing Director, International Marine Sports Club, RAK, said: “As part of our mission of Tolerance and Coexistence, this is our effort to promote harmony among different nationalities as well as embrace their cultural legacy.”

The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is amongst the most popular snake boat races in Kerala. Tens of thousands of people gather to watch 100 feet long boats compete against one other to the tunes of old folk songs.

Mohammed Ameen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TheBrew Media and the organiser of the race, said the event aims to showcase the vibrant culture of Kerala to an international audience.

The name of the water race was coined following Nehru’s visit to Kerala in 1952. He was so enchanted by the sight of the majestic snake boats, that he leapt into one of them, ignoring his security detail.

Later, Nehru gave a silver trophy in the form of a snake boat as a gift to the organisers prompting them to name the race after him.