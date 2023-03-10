Kerala gold smuggling case: Vijesh Pillai denies Swapna Suresh's allegations on death threats

The prime accused in the case alleged that she was offered money by Pillai to hush up allegations against state chief minister

Swapna Suresh. — File photo

By ANI Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 10:30 PM

A day after the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh levelled allegations of facing "death threats", alleged middleman Vijesh Pillai refuted her claims.

This comes a day after Swapna Suresh alleged that Pillai threatened her to leave the country.

Talking to the media on Friday, Pillai said: "Swapna Suresh's allegations are false. I don't know CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan directly, and have only seen him in the media. There was no mention of the Chief Minister in our meeting. Swapna has to prove the allegation that I threatened her.

"The evidence in Swapna's possession has not been demanded to be released. Swapna was twisting what was said to be authentic. I have not introduced myself as a lawyer," he added.

Pillai said that he had only met Suresh regarding the talks of an OTT web series.

"The Enforcement Directorate called me on Thursday for questioning. I have met Swapna to talk about a web series for my OTT platform named Action OTT. They had primarily said ok and were looking to negotiate. It was a discussion of the web series, not the shoot or things. The meeting was held after she said about being interested in the content. I don't know how she manipulated the incidents," he said.

He added: "Let her show if she has any proof that I threatened her, that I am coming with political party connections and promised Rs30 crore."

Swapna Suresh, on Thursday, made explosive claims that she was receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master who threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Swapna said that she has no "personal agenda" against the Kerala Chief Minister, however, Master threatened to "finish" her life and gave her 2 days to take a decision.

In a stern message, Swapna said that she will fight and warned the Chief Minister against "threatening" her.

She said: "I want to tell the CM on his face, I am going to fight till the end. I have people who trust me. If I am alive, I will expose your entire business empire and don't ever think or dare to threaten me. I'll expose to the world your real face".

Earlier in October last year, Swapna Suresh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development.