Kerala: Air hostess arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs99 lakh

Over 2kg of gold worth Rs 99 lakh was seized from an Air India Express air hostess at Cochin International Airport.
According to Onmanorama, the gold was being smuggled in a paste form by the air hostess.
The smuggled good was seized from her during a raid by the Kozhikode unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and identified the hostess as P Shahana, 30. She belongs to Chunkathara in the Malappuram district.
She was on duty on the Sharjah-Calicut Air India Express flight that landed in Karipur on Tuesday evening.
Mathrubhum reported that she had concealed the 2.4 kilograms of gold in her innerwear.
