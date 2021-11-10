Kerala: Air hostess arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs99 lakh

She was on duty on the Sharjah-Calicut Air India Express flight

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 9:38 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 9:41 AM

Over 2kg of gold worth Rs 99 lakh was seized from an Air India Express air hostess at Cochin International Airport.

According to Onmanorama, the gold was being smuggled in a paste form by the air hostess.

The smuggled good was seized from her during a raid by the Kozhikode unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and identified the hostess as P Shahana, 30. She belongs to Chunkathara in the Malappuram district.

ALSO READ:

She was on duty on the Sharjah-Calicut Air India Express flight that landed in Karipur on Tuesday evening.

Mathrubhum reported that she had concealed the 2.4 kilograms of gold in her innerwear.