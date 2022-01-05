Kazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price

A 49-year-old man has been charged with arson and other offences.
World21 hours ago
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Wednesday, his office said, after violent protests triggered by a fuel price increase rocked the oil-rich Central Asian country.
Police used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty, the former Soviet republic's biggest city, and clashes went on for hours in nearby areas.
Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-producing western Mangistau province early on Wednesday and has said that domestic and foreign provocateurs were behind the violence.
The protests began in Mangistau province on Sunday following the lifting of price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel, a day earlier, after which its price more than doubled.
Speaking to acting cabinet members on Wednesday, Tokayev ordered them and provincial governors to reinstate LPG price controls and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other "socially important" consumer goods.
He also ordered the government to develop a personal bankruptcy law and consider freezing utilities' prices and subsidising rent payments for poor families.
He said the situation was improving in protest-hit cities and towns after the state of emergency was declared which effected a curfew and movement restrictions.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with arson and other offences.
World21 hours ago
Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed the Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran two years ago, killing 176 people onboard
World1 day ago
A joint statement by the world powers says it is their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and to reduce strategic risks
World1 day ago
White House says Biden expressed support for diplomatic efforts including planned US-Russia talks set for January 9 and 10
World2 days ago
He was reinstated in November following a military coup on October 25
World2 days ago
US officials initially said there were no reports of fatalities following the rare urban wildfire that erupted on Thursday
World2 days ago
Americans’ pride in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 per cent in 2002 to 54 per cent now
World2 days ago
An unprecedented 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state will be female
World2 days ago