Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York: Reports

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 5:41 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 5:42 PM

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

