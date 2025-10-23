  • search in Khaleej Times
17 countries, organisations, including Saudi Arabia, condemn Israeli laws on sovereignty over West Bank

The statement released by the countries points out that Israeli settlements are a violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 8:21 PM

A group of Arab and other Asian and African countries have come together to condemn two Israeli laws that allow "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied West Bank.

The countries and organisations that condemn the laws are:

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Jordan

  • Indonesia

  • Pakistan

  • Türkiye

  • Djibouti

  • Oman

  • Gambia

  • Palestine

  • Qatar

  • Kuwait

  • Libya

  • Malaysia

  • Egypt

  • Nigeria

  • League of Arab States

  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the countries expressed their condemnation of the two draft laws approved by the Israeli Knesset "in the strongest terms".

They also condemned the "illegal colonial settlements" of Israel. The statement released by the countries pointed out that these were a violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. The statement mentions in particular Resolution 2334, which condemns any measures taken by Israel to change the "demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967".

It also mentions the International Court of Justice, which has said that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is illegal.

SPA said that the countries and organisations welcomed that the International Court of Justice has reaffirmed that Israel is obligated to ensure that the population of the occupied Palestinian territories have access to essentials. It also said that Israel must facilitate relief schemes through UN entities, and cannot use starvation or block aid.

The court has also reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and independent statehood.

The statement further said that the countries warn against Israel's illegal activities in the Palestinian territories. The group has called for other countries to hold Israel responsible and ensure it upholds the rights of the Palestinian people.