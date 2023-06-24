Joe Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis

France, UK issue travel advice for citizens; former Russian president says the country won't let the mutiny to turn into a global crisis

Russian police officers, traffic police officers and servicemen block part of a highway entering Moscow. — AFP

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 9:49 PM

US President Joe Biden on Saturday discussed the unfolding crisis in Russia with the leaders of France, Germany and the UK, affirming the allies' staunch support for Ukraine.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about "the situation in Russia”.

The leaders "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine”, the White House statement added.

A White House spokesman also said Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris were briefed by their national security team on Saturday morning on the Russian crisis and will continue to be briefed throughout the day.

Meanwhile, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia would not allow a mutiny led by mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to turn into a coup or a global crisis, state news agency TASS reported.

Answering questions from journalists, Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said the whole world would be on the brink of catastrophe if Russian nuclear weapons fell into the hands of "bandits".

The British government's emergency committee, known as COBR, met to discuss the developments in Russia and the risks to British citizens there, a government spokesperson said.

"The Foreign Secretary has chaired a meeting of COBR to update on the latest situation, particularly with respect to British nationals in Russia," a government spokesperson said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took part in a meeting with counterparts from the Group of Seven major advanced economies.

Earlier in the day Britain updated its travel advice to warn that there was "a risk of further unrest across the country".

Britain also repeated its advice that its citizens should not travel to any part of Russia and that those already there should leave.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the ministry said in its travel advice.

Turkish President Erdogan was among the first leaders to hold a phone call with Putin after his speech.

The Turkish presidency said the two discussed recent developments in Russia and Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to do its part to help bring about a peaceful resolution.

"It was stressed during the call that no one should take it upon themselves to take action in the face of the situation in Russia," it added.

The Kremlin said in a separate statement that Erdogan had backed the Russian government's handling of the mutiny during the conversation with Putin.

Meanwhile, France advised against all travel to Russia given the "high volatility" of the military and security situation in the country, its foreign ministry said on Saturday on its website.