Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, says weather agency

A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8.05 pm local time (11.05 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
Local police have heard no reports of damage after the eruption, according to local media.
There were reports of volanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano, Japanese public television said. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate.
Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels are frequent. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.
More to follow.
