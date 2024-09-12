Japan's ispace aims for December launch of second moon landing mission

The vice-president maintained an expressive face throughout the evening, raising her eyebrows, laughing, and looking on as if in disbelief as Trump spoke
Japanese space exploration company ispace will launch its second moon landing mission as early as in December, chief executive Takeshi Hakamada said on Thursday.
The "Hakuto-R Mission 2" will see ispace's spacecraft delivered by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida and will attempt a lunar touchdown after four to five months of spaceflight, Hakamada said.
"I'm excited that our re-attempt to the moon is approaching," he told a press conference. The second mission would follow ispace's first touchdown attempt in April 2023, which failed in the final moments due to altitude miscalculation.
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing.
Hakamada founded ispace in 2010. The company now employs about 300 people in Japan, the United States and Luxembourg.
The moon is an emerging frontier in countries' race to find water, fuel and other resources that would sustain human life, among other goals. National missions of India, Japan and China have landed on the lunar surface since last year.
The US plans its first astronaut lunar landing in half a century in 2026 as part of its Artemis programme.
The vice-president maintained an expressive face throughout the evening, raising her eyebrows, laughing, and looking on as if in disbelief as Trump spoke
Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July
Harris made a point to get under Trump's skin, as her campaign had forecast — and it worked
Social media is playing an even more significant role in this year's election cycle than it has in the past, political strategists say
Pen-chan, a female Cape penguin born and raised in captivity, absconded from an event in the central Aichi region on August 25
Air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted
Machado remains mostly in hiding, but has led a handful of anti-Maduro protests since the disputed vote
Kennedy dropped out as an independent candidate in the presidential race last month and endorsed Trump