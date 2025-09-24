  • search in Khaleej Times
Japan PM says Palestine state recognition 'when not if'

Nearly 80% of UN members recognise the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada and France adding their names this week

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 8:54 AM

Japan's prime minister told the United Nations on Tuesday that Tokyo's recognition of the State of Palestine was only a question of time, saying he was "indignant" at recent comments by Israeli officials.

Nearly 80 per cent of UN members recognize the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada and France adding their names this week after nearly two years of war in Gaza.

"I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building," Shigeru Ishiba said.

"For our country, the question is not whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted," he said.

"I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response," he added.

The latest moves to recognise Palestine follows the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Over nearly two years since then, Israeli military operations have killed 65,382 Palestinians, mostly civilians, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable. 

Japan, a member of the G7, is a close ally of the United States and hosts some 54,000 US military personnel. 

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore have also stopped short of recognizing Palestine as a state.

Ishiba said that the "terror inflicted by Hamas and the devastation in Gaza we are witnessing today have left many feeling deeply saddened."

"What matters the most is that Palestine can exist in a sustainable manner, living side by side in peace with Israel," Ishiba said.

"As we invite Palestine to assume its role as a responsible member of the international community. The Palestinian side must establish a system of governance that ensures accountability," he added.