Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month

The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 3:31 PM

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Friday, more than 40 days after his admission to treat a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia, the SkyTG24 TV news channel said.

Berlusconi, 86, was rushed to hospital on April 5 and remained in intensive care for more than 10 days, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.