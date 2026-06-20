Italy PM Meloni hits back as Trump escalates G7 photo spat

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fired back at US President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying his "constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless" after he escalated a diplomatic row by accusing her of repeatedly seeking a photograph with him.

The clash has opened an unusually personal rift between Trump and one of Europe's most prominent right-wing leaders, who had sought to cast herself as a bridge between Washington and the continent during Trump's return to power.

Trump had initially told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni "begged" him for a picture at this week's G7 summit in France, saying he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her."

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Meloni angrily denied the claim, calling it "made up," but Trump doubled down in a post on Truth Social, saying Meloni had asked "over and over" for a photograph during the summit.

He also accused her of trying to repair relations with Washington for domestic political reasons after Italy failed to support US action against Iran.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.

He said Meloni was doing "poorly in Italy" and suggested this was linked to her refusal to let the United States use Italian "landing strips or runways" during the conflict with Iran.

Trump also revived his long-running complaint that the United States spends heavily to protect "so-called" NATO allies, saying Washington contributes hundreds of billions of dollars to defend Italy and others.

Meloni, in a blistering response on Instagram, accused Trump of "constant, unprovoked... senseless" attacks and said her popularity did not depend on her relationship with the US president.

"Being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," she wrote.

She rejected Trump's criticism over the use of US military facilities in Italy, saying they were governed by agreements that Rome had respected.

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," she added.

'Painful injury'

The remarks were a sharp escalation of a dispute that had already triggered anger in Rome and came at a moment when Trump has already unsettled European partners with his handling of the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned visit to the United States, saying on Friday that Trump's "grave and offensive" words toward Meloni "offend the whole of Italy."

Meloni, who leads Italy's far-right Brothers of Italy party, had said earlier she was "frankly stunned" by Trump's original comments and accused him of showing more deference to the West's adversaries than to its partners.

The backlash was notable because Meloni, unlike many European leaders, had invested heavily in personal diplomacy with Trump and had been viewed in Rome and Washington as one of his most natural partners on the continent.

She had spent months cultivating close ties with the US president while trying to reassure European allies wary of his second term.

Meloni had said at the end of the G7 summit in Evian that the atmosphere had been "very positive" and that there was "no friction" between Trump and other leaders.

She acknowledged, however, that she and Trump both had "quite strong characters," and the pair were seen together several times at the summit, including during a meeting on a sofa after which Trump appeared to pat her shoulder.

In her latest comments, Meloni sought to draw a line under the spat, saying Saturday's response would be her last remarks on the subject.

Relations between the two had already deteriorated during the Middle East war.

Trump turned on Meloni in April after she defended Pope Leo XIV from his criticism of the pontiff's anti-war views, accusing the Italian leader of failing to help the United States through NATO.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said Trump's latest comments were a "painful injury" to Italy-US ties, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said such "jokes do not benefit anyone."