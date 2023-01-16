Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies age 95: minister

The actor and photographer was considered one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 5:11 PM

Italian actor and photographer Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died aged 95, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Twitter Monday.

"Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal," Sangiuliano wrote after Italy's ANSA news agency reported her death.

ALSO READ: