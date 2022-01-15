Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies: Source

91-year-old Cerruti died at the Vercelli hospital in the northwest region of Piedmont

Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti has died at the age of 91, a source in the fashion industry confirmed to AFP Saturday, following media reports.

Cerruti died at the Vercelli hospital in the northwest region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for a hip operation, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on its website.

Cerruti was one of the leading figures in men’s ready-to-wear fashion in the 20th century, with a style that was at once elegant and relaxed. In his heyday, he dressed many a Hollywood star.