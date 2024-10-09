Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Israeli retaliation against Iran will be 'lethal, precise and surprising': Defence minister

Yoav Gallant described Iran's October 1 missile attack as a failure

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Photo: Reuters file

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant appeared on Wednesday to say that retaliation against Iran for its missile attack will be "lethal, precise and surprising," in a video published on Israeli media on Wednesday.

After describing Iran's Oct. 1 missile attack as a failure, Gallant said: "Whoever attacks us will be hurt and will pay a price. Our attack will be deadly, precise and above all surprising, they will not understand what happened and how it happened, they will see the results," he said.

