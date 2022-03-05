Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

Israel has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

By Reuters Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 9:23 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said.

Israel, home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of a breakthrough.

While Israel, a close ally of the United States, has condemned the Russian attacks, voiced solidarity with Kyiv and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has said it will maintain communications with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

