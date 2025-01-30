Israeli military confirms 10 Palestinians killed in West Bank strike

Palestinian children check the site of an Israeli air strike the previous day in Tamun, in the occupied West Bank, on January 30, 2025. — AFP

Israel's military confirmed on Thursday that it had killed 10 Palestinians in a strike on a village in the occupied West Bank the day before, saying it had targeted militants.

During a joint "counterterrorism" operation by the military and domestic security agency, an air force "aircraft struck a gathering of armed terrorists in the area of Tamun" late on Wednesday, the military said in a statement.

"Approximately 10 terrorists were eliminated in the strike," it said, adding two of the militants killed were involved in an attack that claimed the life of an Israeli soldier and injured three others in Tamun on January 20.

The army said the two had also been "involved in additional shooting and explosives attacks".