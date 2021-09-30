World
Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid visits Bahrain

Filed on September 30, 2021

He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a landmark visit Thursday to Bahrain one year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties.

The Israeli top diplomat touched down at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) where he was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma, and the Israeli Chargé d’Affairs in Manama.

“We’ve landed in Bahrain. I’m proud to represent Israel in an official and historic first in the kingdom. Thanks for the warm reception,” Lapid tweeted.

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel last year, following negotiations spearheaded by former US president Donald Trump.




