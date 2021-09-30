Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid visits Bahrain
He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a landmark visit Thursday to Bahrain one year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties.
The Israeli top diplomat touched down at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) where he was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma, and the Israeli Chargé d’Affairs in Manama.
“We’ve landed in Bahrain. I’m proud to represent Israel in an official and historic first in the kingdom. Thanks for the warm reception,” Lapid tweeted.
@yairlapid— | Israel in Bahrain (@IsraelinBahrain) September 30, 2021
The first ever Israeli minister @yairlapid arrived in #Bahrain today pic.twitter.com/QkmG6Md0w7
The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalise relations with Israel last year, following negotiations spearheaded by former US president Donald Trump.
-
Europe
Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign...
Prosecutors concluded that the former French president knew weeks... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
Emirates removes Bangladesh from list of countries affected by... READ MORE
-
Europe
Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial ...
Despite her advanced age, the 96-year-old German woman will be tried... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia makes vaccinations compulsory...
Unvaccinated employees have been given until November 1 to complete... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Gala event tonight will be a...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 265 Covid cases, 351 recoveries, 2...
More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020...
The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Special immigration counters for families...
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony