Israeli forces order new evacuation at besieged northern Gaza town, residents say

A building of Al Ahli Arab Baptist hospital stands damaged following an Israeli strike, according to the Palestinian civil defense, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on December 29, 2024. — Reuters

Israeli forces carrying out a weeks-long offensive in northern Gaza ordered any residents remaining in Beit Hanoun to quit the town on Sunday, pointing to Palestinian militant rocket fire from the area, residents said.

The instruction to residents to leave caused a new wave of displacement, although it was not immediately clear how many people were affected, the residents said.

Israel says its almost three-month-old campaign in northern Gaza is aimed at Hamas militants and preventing them from regrouping. Its instructions to civilians to evacuate are meant to keep them out of harm's way, the military says.

Palestinian and United Nations officials say no place is safe in Gaza and that evacuations worsen humanitarian conditions of the population.

Much of the area around the northern towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and razed, fuelling speculation that Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.

The Israeli military announced its new push into the Beit Hanoun area on Saturday.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had lost communication with people still trapped in the town, and it was unable to send teams into the area because of the raid.

On Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The military said it was being used by militants, which Hamas denies.

The raid on the hospital, one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of Gaza, put the last major health facility in the area out of service, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a post on X.

Some patients were evacuated from Kamal Adwan to the Indonesian Hospital, which is not in service, and medics were prevented from joining them there, the Health Ministry said. Other patients and staff were taken to other medical facilities. On Sunday, health officials said an Israeli tank shell hit the upper floor of the Al Ahly Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City near the X-ray division. Damage is seen after an Israeli strike on Al Wafaa Hospital, according to the Palestinian civil defense, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on December 29, 2024. — Reuters Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave killed at least 16 people on Sunday. One of those strikes killed seven people and wounded others at Al Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian civil emergency service said in a statement. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced and much of Gaza is in ruins.

The war was triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.