Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing
The Israeli military announced Sunday morning that it had carried out a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets, saying it had intercepted a number of projectiles launched overnight from Lebanon.
The military said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force had "struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon".
Earlier, on August 25, Israel said it conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat from Hezbollah against Israel.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Israel also declared a 48-hour state of emergency at 0300 GMT (7am UAE time) on August 25, after the strikes in Lebanon.
In August, UAE airlines cancelled and diverted flights to and from Israel and Lebanon due to conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
On that day, Hezbollah said it carried out a large scale attack with rockets and drones on Israel after its commanders were killed in the Israeli attack.
ALSO READ:
The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing
Trump has argued that the prosecution, and other legal cases against him, are politically motivated attempts to undermine his presidential campaign
The debate will be the first between Trump and Harris, who took over as the Democratic candidate from Biden following his decision to step aside on July 21
Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
More than 90 per cent of buildings within a so-called buffer zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, according to the London-based rights group
Netanyahu says that Israel must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas
Convention covers human rights aspects of AI