  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB clear.png34.1°C

Israel says will not allow Global Sumud Flotilla to break Gaza blockade

The flotilla, carrying prominent pro-Palestinian advocates including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, set sail for Gaza earlier this month from Tunisia after repeated delays

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 8:31 PM

Top Stories

New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

Israel vowed on Monday that it would not allow a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid to break its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Hamas of organising the flotilla to serve the group's purpose.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to monitor food safety standards in home-based projects

thumb-image

New evidence suggests Air India crash was not due to pilot error: US attorney

thumb-image

Israel's Netanyahu says peace with Lebanon and Syria possible

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Two days after father's death, Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka for Bangladesh game

thumb-image

India again refuse handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup

 

The ministry said the vessels would be allowed to dock at Ashkelon from where the aid could be delivered to Gaza.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"If the flotilla participants' genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also carrying prominent pro-Palestinian advocates including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, set sail for Gaza earlier this month from Tunisia after repeated delays.

It aims to break Israel's seige of Gaza and deliver aid to the territory.

Prior to its departure, it said that two of its boats were targeted by drone attacks.

Israel blocked two earlier attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.