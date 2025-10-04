Israel military still operating in Gaza City; Hamas says Egypt to host Gaza future conference

Israel's military said Saturday it was continuing its offensive in Gaza City and warned residents not to return to the area, even after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its assault on the territory.

"The IDF (Israeli military) troops are still operating in Gaza City, and returning to it is extremely dangerous. For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of IDF troop activity anywhere, including in the southern Gaza Strip," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said on X.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group accepted to release hostages under Trump's ceasefire plan.

Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip", the official told AFP.