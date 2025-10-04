  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

Israel military still operating in Gaza City; Hamas says Egypt to host Gaza future conference

Egypt will host an 'intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip', a Hamas official said

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 1:56 PM

Top Stories

Over half of UAE residents buying, renting EVs due to lower costs

Over half of UAE residents buying, renting EVs due to lower costs

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

TEDx scam in Dubai targets speakers with $25,000 packages 

TEDx scam in Dubai targets speakers with $25,000 packages 

Israel's military said Saturday it was continuing its offensive in Gaza City and warned residents not to return to the area, even after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its assault on the territory.

"The IDF (Israeli military) troops are still operating in Gaza City, and returning to it is extremely dangerous. For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of IDF troop activity anywhere, including in the southern Gaza Strip," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said on X.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

England's 'outsiders' aim to break trophy drought at Women's Cricket World Cup

thumb-image

'Dangerous' Odegaard has freedom to shine for Arsenal, says Arteta

thumb-image

Addicted to AI? Here's how you can reduce your emotional reliance

thumb-image

TEDx scam in Dubai targets speakers with $25,000 packages 

thumb-image

Trump gives Hamas until Sunday evening to approve Gaza deal

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group accepted to release hostages under Trump's ceasefire plan.

Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip", the official told AFP.