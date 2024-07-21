Israel military says missile fired from Yemen intercepted

Hundreds of protesters storm the premises, set alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building, says station official
The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, after Israel bombed a port held by the country's Houthis.
"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel," a military statement said.
Israel's aerial defence system has repeatedly shot down Houthi weapons off the coast of Eilat in recent months.
Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said there would be an "effective response" to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port.
