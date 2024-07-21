E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel military says missile fired from Yemen intercepted

Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said there would be an 'effective response' to Israeli airstrikes

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
A huge column of fire erupts following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Huthi-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024. Photo: AFP
A huge column of fire erupts following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Huthi-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 8:48 AM

The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, after Israel bombed a port held by the country's Houthis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel," a military statement said.

Israel's aerial defence system has repeatedly shot down Houthi weapons off the coast of Eilat in recent months.


Earlier, Yemen's Houthis said there would be an "effective response" to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port.

ALSO READ:



More news from World