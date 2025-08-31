Israel confirms killing spokesman for Hamas' armed wing

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that the army had killed Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a day after a strike that targeted him.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza," Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X, congratulating Israeli security forces "for the flawless execution".

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also posted on X about the killing and declared: "Abu Obeida can no longer spread his lies, propaganda and terror."

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had confirmed that Abu Obeida had been targeted in Saturday's strike, but stopped short of confirming his death.