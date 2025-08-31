  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB clear.png38°C

Israel confirms killing spokesman for Hamas' armed wing

PM Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said that Abu Obeida had been targeted in Saturday's strike, but stopped short of confirming his death

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 6:12 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah suicide case: Video shows Indian woman allegedly assaulted by husband

Sharjah suicide case: Video shows Indian woman allegedly assaulted by husband

Voices for Gaza: 6 celebrities who have spoken out against humanitarian crimes

Voices for Gaza: 6 celebrities who have spoken out against humanitarian crimes

Look: Real-life K-drama as freed South Korean hostages arrived in Dubai 18 years ago

Look: Real-life K-drama as freed South Korean hostages arrived in Dubai 18 years ago

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that the army had killed Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a day after a strike that targeted him.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza," Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X, congratulating Israeli security forces "for the flawless execution".

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Apple commits $100 billion more to US manufacturing

thumb-image

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's undergoing surgery for skin cancer

thumb-image

iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3: What to expect at Apple’s September 9 event

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi court rejects employee claim of Dh20,786 unpaid wages for lack of details

thumb-image

Watch: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser promises a family entertainer

 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also posted on X about the killing and declared: "Abu Obeida can no longer spread his lies, propaganda and terror."

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had confirmed that Abu Obeida had been targeted in Saturday's strike, but stopped short of confirming his death.