Israel, Hamas agree to limited three-day pauses for Gaza polio vaccinations, WHO says

At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
The Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to three separate, zoned three-day pauses in fighting in the Gaza Strip to allow for the vaccination of some 640,000 children against polio, a senior WHO official said on Thursday.
The vaccination campaign is due to start on Sunday, said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organisation's senior official for the region.
He said the campaign would start in central Gaza with a three-day pause in fighting, then move to southern Gaza, where there would be another three-day pause, followed by northern Gaza. Peeperkorn added that there was an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in each zone to a fourth day if needed.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The WHO confirmed on August 23 that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.
The Israeli military's humanitarian unit (COGAT) said on Wednesday that the vaccination campaign would be conducted in coordination with the Israeli military "as part of the routine humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to reach the medical centres where the vaccinations will be administered."
ALSO READ:
At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
The judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation
Robert Reinhardt and his taste-bud challenging flavours have become an overnight hit, creating a buzz on social media
Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
Hundreds of dangerously dilapidated buildings facing demolition are crowded with families risking their lives rather than braving impossibly high rents
Mokrytskyi is one of Ukraine's soldier-influencers keeping up spirits in times of war and has 131,600 followers on TikTok
With more checkpoints closed more often, even those with a permit struggle to access specialist treatment in Jerusalem
The 87-year-old warns against 'restrictive laws' and the 'militarisation of borders' and calls for safe migration routes