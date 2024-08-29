E-Paper

Israel, Hamas agree to limited three-day pauses for Gaza polio vaccinations, WHO says

The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years

By Reuters

Palestinian children queue at a water distribution point in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:15 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:18 PM

The Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to three separate, zoned three-day pauses in fighting in the Gaza Strip to allow for the vaccination of some 640,000 children against polio, a senior WHO official said on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign is due to start on Sunday, said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organisation's senior official for the region.


He said the campaign would start in central Gaza with a three-day pause in fighting, then move to southern Gaza, where there would be another three-day pause, followed by northern Gaza. Peeperkorn added that there was an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in each zone to a fourth day if needed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The WHO confirmed on August 23 that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

The Israeli military's humanitarian unit (COGAT) said on Wednesday that the vaccination campaign would be conducted in coordination with the Israeli military "as part of the routine humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to reach the medical centres where the vaccinations will be administered."

