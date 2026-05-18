Israel's death penalty law for West Bank Palestinians now in effect

On May 17, the commander of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen Avi Bluth, signed the military order necessary to enact the measure in the territory, Israeli media reported

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 8:36 PM
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The death penalty law for West Bank Palestinians convicted of deadly acts of terrorism came into effect Sunday night, according to Times of Israel.

In March, Israel's parliament approved a bill on Monday that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks, a move sharply criticised as discriminatory by European nations and rights groups.

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Sixty-two lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, voted in favour and 48 against the bill, championed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

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On May 17, the commander of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen Avi Bluth, signed the military order necessary to enact the measure in the territory, Israeli media reported.

In Israeli civilian courts, the law allows for either death or life imprisonment for those convicted of killing with intent to harm the state. Critics say the distinction underscores a system of unequal justice.

Abdullah al-Zaghari, director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, condemned in March what he described was an openly discriminatory law.

"This fascist and racist legislation reflects the reality of the occupation," he said. "It applies to Palestinians — not to Israelis who carry out daily violence against Palestinian civilians."

In April, eight countries, including UAE, "strongly condemned" Israel's move to pass the law. The Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in the statement, warned against the increasingly discriminatory, escalating Israeli practices that entrench a system of apartheid and a rejectionist discourse that denies the inalienable rights and the very existence of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

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