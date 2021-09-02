World
Israel appoints envoy to UAE as first ambassador to Bahrain

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on September 2, 2021
Eitan Na’eh. — File photo by Ryan Lim

Eitan Na’eh served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the UAE for eight months


Israel has named its envoy in the UAE as the first ambassador to Bahrain, one year after normalising relations with the nation.

An Israeli government Arabic-language Twitter account said on Thursday that Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, who had for eight months served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli embassy in the UAE will be the ambassador to Bahrain.

In September 2020, the UAE and Bahrain both inked deals to establish ties with Israel, a move later followed by Sudan and Morocco.

Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the country this week.




