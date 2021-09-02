Israel appoints envoy to UAE as first ambassador to Bahrain
Eitan Na’eh served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the UAE for eight months
Israel has named its envoy in the UAE as the first ambassador to Bahrain, one year after normalising relations with the nation.
An Israeli government Arabic-language Twitter account said on Thursday that Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, who had for eight months served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli embassy in the UAE will be the ambassador to Bahrain.
In September 2020, the UAE and Bahrain both inked deals to establish ties with Israel, a move later followed by Sudan and Morocco.
Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma, arrived in the country this week.
-
World
Israel appoints envoy to UAE as first ambassador...
Eitan Na’eh served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Qatar says it's not clear when Kabul airport will ...
Foreign minister says Qatar is in talks with other world powers to... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Death toll rises after Hurricane Ida’s...
Ferocious storm kills 14, spawns tornadoes READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Veteran actor Saira Banu has a heart...
Medical condition is curable says her family doctor READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: India pavilion to showcase economic...
Various Indian states will display their culture and business... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar Azam: Pressure to be on India at T20 World...
We would like to start our campaign by defeating India, Babar said READ MORE
-
News
Two UAE universities rank among world's top 400
The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Over 4,000 to benefit from home...
The capital's Department of Health approves 77 home care service... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla