Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line, Hamas confirmation would lead to ceasefire

Dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday, despite a demand from Trump for Israel to stop bombing

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 7:31 AM

Delhi court allows Dubai expat to reclaim Rolex, after paying Dh13,750 in fines

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" for Gaza, which has also been shared with Hamas.

Trump said "when Hamas confirms," a ceasefire will be effective "immediately" and a prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

Dozens were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday, local health officials said, despite a demand from Trump for Israel to stop bombing in response to a declaration by Hamas that it was ready to free hostages under his peace plan.

At least 36 people were killed in bombardments and airstrikes in the devastated Palestinian enclave since Trump pressed Israel to halt its attacks late on Friday.

Eighteen people died in sporadic incidents, while 18 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, medics said. The attack damaged several buildings nearby.