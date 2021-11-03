Is Facebook's Meta branding in trouble?

Social media giant may face trademark battle with a startup

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:27 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 12:15 PM

Social media giant Facebook’s transition to the new brand “Meta” may not be as smooth as Mark Zuckerberg would like it to be.

An Arizona-based company called Meta PC that sells computers, laptops, and software for gamers found itself in an IP war with the technology giant Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc) after it announced its name change last Thursday.

The company’s co-founders Zack Shutt and Joe Darger filed for its trademark on 23 August 2021, just over a year after the company with 25 employees started up.

While Meta PC’s trademark petition is yet to be granted, they have a head start on Facebook if Zuckerberg tries to claim it for his rebranded company.

Shutt and Darger told TMZ, that they refuse to sell the name to Facebook for less than $20 million.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company told TMZ they have the rights to use the name and it is of little concern.

Mark P McKenna, a professor at the University of California, said there are loopholes that could facilitate Facebook to acquire the Meta name including filing an application in another country and using that application date to file in the US.

“They look for a little country without a searchable system and then file there,” McKenna explained to the Guardian, before adding “that would be a way for them to have an earlier date.”