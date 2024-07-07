Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) sits alongside Hassan Khomeini (R), grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, during a visit to Khomeini's shrine in Tehran on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 4:26 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 4:27 PM

Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before parliament in early August as the Islamic republic's ninth president, state media reported on Sunday.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on August 4 or 5," said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament's presiding board.

"The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence."

Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.

The swearing-in ceremony takes place after the president-elect receives an official endorsement by the Islamic republic's supreme leader.

Iran's president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the last 35 years.