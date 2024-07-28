Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Levels of nitrogen oxides from cars were 13 per cent lower than they would have been had the widened pollution charging scheme not been introduced, according to a City Hall report
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave Sunday his official endorsement of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic's ninth president, following elections earlier this month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a message read by the director of Khamenei's office, he said: "I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran." The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
Levels of nitrogen oxides from cars were 13 per cent lower than they would have been had the widened pollution charging scheme not been introduced, according to a City Hall report
The South China Sea and the conflict in Myanmar are high on the agenda of the 10-member bloc
Volker Turk calls for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation
Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species, says FAO official
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a
Von der Leyen gives EU capitals until August 30 to put forward 'a man and a woman as candidate' so she could interview them mid-August and make her pick
Fighting has rocked the town of Lashio, home to the military's northeastern command, since July 3 when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against junta troops
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others