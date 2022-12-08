Iranian women named Time 'Heroes of the Year'

The death of 22-year-old Mahasa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing a strict dress code, sparked a series of protests across the country

Time magazine has named Iranian women 'Heroes of the Year' for 2022.

Iran was rocked by protests, mostly by women, against the country's morality police and laws that are oppressive to women. The final straw for many of the protestors was the death of Mahasa Amini.

Amini, 22, was arrested at a metro station for violating the country's strict dress code. She was taken by morality police, and died in custody.

Her death sparked a wave of protests among Iranians, both in the country and outside it. Their fight for freedom has been supported by people all over the world.

Last year, the 'Heroes of the Year' title went to vaccine scientists, who found effective formulas that worked against the Covid-19 virus in record time.

