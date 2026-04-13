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  • Published: Mon Apr 13, 2026, 7:41 AM

US to blockade maritime traffic at Iranian ports; Tehran warns of 'ceasefire breach'

By:Salma El Omla
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  • 8:00 AM

    Iran accuses US of maximalism in talks

  • 8:00 AM

    What Trump said overnight 

    quote    We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits.

    US President Donald Trump

    quote    Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khamenei, and most of their "Leaders," are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition.

    US President Donald Trump

    quote    Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear

    US President Donald Trump

    quote    Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!

  • 7:48 AM

    How is Iran reacting to Trump's threat?

  • 7:48 AM

    'Blown to hell'

    quote    Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!

    US President Trump

  • 7:32 AM

    Day 6 of ceasefire 