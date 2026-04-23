Lebanon President expresses condolences after journalist killed in Israeli strike

After a journalist was killed in an Israeli strike yesterday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed his condolences. Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and wounded a photographer accompanying her, identified as Zainab Faraj.There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Khalil's death.A statement posted by the Lebanese Presidency's official X account said that President Aoun "viewed Israel's deliberate and consistent targeting of journalists as aimed at concealing the truth of its aggressive acts against Lebanon." It added that the targeting of journalist was a crime against humanity under international laws, and that this incident was "incentive for the international community to intervene and put an end to (the strikes)."