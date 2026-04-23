KT
WANT MORE KHALEEJ TIMES?
Get the latest on the Khaleej Times app
VIEW

  • LIVE
  • Published: Thu Apr 23, 2026, 7:36 AM

Lebanon President expresses condolences after journalist killed in Israeli strike

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

7 minutes ago

Lebanon President expresses condolences after journalist killed in Israeli strike

28 minutes ago

What's happening in the Strait of Hormuz?

1 hour ago

Truce extension? Lebanon, Israel to meet today

Summary

  • Trump extends ceasefire indefinitely, says US-Iran talks likely to happen within next 3 days
  • Lebanon and Israel will meet in Washington today; Beirut plans to ask for truce extension
  • 9:28 AM

    Lebanon President expresses condolences after journalist killed in Israeli strike

  • 9:13 AM

    Iran executes man linked to opposition group, Mizan reports

  • 9:07 AM

    What's happening in the Strait of Hormuz?

  • 7:58 AM

    Truce extension? Lebanon, Israel to meet today

  • 7:57 AM

    'Aggressors' responsible for effects of war: Iran FM

  • 7:48 AM

    US Navy Secretary fired

  • 7:36 AM

    Day 15 of ceasefire

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says 2nd round of US-Iran talks expected in Islamabad in 3 days

2

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

3

Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh34-billion 'fully underground' Dubai Metro Gold Line

4

UAE authority warns against using Flying Tiger glasses due to high metal levels

5

Iran's new payment system in Strait of Hormuz reduces traffic, global oil flows