Iran President, Qatar Ruler meet in Moscow: Iranian state media

There was no mention of discussion of the Middle East war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28 on Iran

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 2:08 PM
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met on Tuesday with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow on the sidelines of an energy forum, Iranian state media reported.

"The two sides reviewed the current state of relations between Tehran and Doha and emphasised the importance of deepening political and economic ties and making use of existing potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation," state television said.

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There was no mention of discussion of the Middle East war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28 on Iran, which responded with missile and drone strikes across the region, including Qatar.

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The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow.

Qatar has taken part in recent months in mediation efforts to end the war which has spread across the region.

Pezeshkian is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday.

In early October, Putin said Russia was prepared to take part in mediation to bring an end to the war.

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