Iran nuclear talks due to pause on Friday, diplomats say

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie among victims.
World20 hours ago
The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plan to meet on Friday to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal, three diplomats said on Thursday.
The indirect US-Iran talks on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round. One of the diplomats said they were due to resume on December 27, while another gave a time frame between Christmas and the New Year.
Under the agreement, Iran had limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and United Nations economic sanctions.
ALSO READ:
Then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, pulled the United States out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions in 2019.
Trump’s successor, Democrat Joe Biden, has sought to revive the deal via indirect talks in which officials from other parties — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, as well as the European Union — shuttle between US and Iranian diplomats because Tehran refuses to meet directly.
Britain, France and Germany have sounded pessimistic about resuscitating the agreement, saying on Tuesday “we are rapidly reaching the end of the road” to save it as Tehran accused Western powers of engaging in a “blame game”.
Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie among victims.
World20 hours ago
'We have been through an extremely difficult period of our history in which we, the Afghans, have made mistakes on all sides'
World1 day ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to hike the debt limit before Wednesday.
World1 day ago
Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
World1 day ago
'Local residents were flocking to the truck when the explosion occurred'
World1 day ago
Bill Gates, Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Imran Khan, Kohli among most admired men; Queen Elizabeth II, Malala, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya among most admired women.
World2 days ago
Biden's trip to be focused on meeting with local officials and trying to be a source of comfort to people
World3 days ago
Pentagon has said it is working to offer condolence payments and relocation to the family of Afghans killed in the strike
World3 days ago