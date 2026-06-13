Iran FM says draft US deal to be signed 'remotely', possibly in 'coming days'

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that upon finalisation, a draft deal with the United States would be signed "remotely", which could happen "in the coming days."

"As soon as the final stages of our negotiations are completed, this agreement will be signed and announced. The signing will initially take place digitally. Each side will sign remotely. After that, it will be announced that this memorandum of understanding has been signed by both parties," said Araghchi in an interview with state television.

"This could happen in the coming days. I am very hopeful."

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Araghchi had earlier said that a framework dubbed the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" aimed at ending the war with the United States which broke out on February 28 "has never been closer."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he had called off planned strikes on Iran and claimed a deal to end the war could be signed soon.

In his interview, Araghchi said he would announce details of the framework once it was "concluded and finalised" and that going into details now would risk "jeopardising the signing of the deal."

He said the draft deal included ending the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, in place since April 13, and arrangements on managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Traffic through Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, has come under Iranian control since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28.

Iran, which has only allowed a trickle of ships to pass through the strait, has insisted that vessels obtain permission from its armed forces before transiting.

"The naval blockade must be completely lifted. That is the first point mentioned in the agreement," Araghchi said.

"Iran has made a firm decision that the administration of Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before," he noted, adding that discussions were ongoing with Oman on the matter.

He said Hormuz was among Iran's "main instruments of deterrence".

He confirmed that details of Iran's nuclear programme including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium — a contentious issue for Washington — would be discussed during a 60-day period following the signing of the framework.

"Our position has always been that the only way to deal with the stockpile of enriched material is to dilute it inside Iran," said Araghchi.

During the interview, he warned against attempts to sabotage the potential deal especially by Israel.

"I must frankly say that this agreement has enemies, the foremost of which is the Zionist regime, who are looking for pretexts to derail it," he said.