Iran denies reports of oil leak near Kharg Island export hub

A chief executive of Iran’s Oil Terminals Company added that the Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre, a regional marine pollution body, had also reported no sign of leakage in the area

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 6:09 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iran’s Oil Terminals Company denied reports of an oil leak near Kharg Island on Sunday, according to state media, after satellite imagery this week appeared to show a large slick west of the country’s main oil export hub in the Gulf.

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The company’s chief executive said inspections had found no evidence of leaks from storage tanks, pipelines, loading facilities or tankers operating near the island.

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He added that the Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre (MEMAC), a regional marine pollution body, had also reported no sign of leakage in the area.

The official said Iranian teams had conducted additional field inspections and laboratory testing after the reports emerged and had not identified “even the smallest trace” of leakage.

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