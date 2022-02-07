Iran calls removal of US sanctions its 'red line' for 2015 nuclear deal revival

German chancellor speaks ahead of a trip to Washington where he will seek to bolster his influence in the Ukraine crisis
World14 hours ago
Iran said on Monday removal of US sanctions is Tehran's red line in talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told a news conference, adding that talks will resume on Tuesday.
On Friday, the United States restored sanctions waivers allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons, although a senior State Department official said that was not a signal Washington was on the verge of reaching an agreement.
"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation ... a responsible (US) government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," he said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday described the US move as "good but insufficient".
Iran, which denies ever seeking a nuclear bomb, has gradually violated nuclear limits of the nuclear pact in reaction to then-US President Donald Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the pact between Tehran and six powers and reimposing of crippling sanctions on Iran.
Tehran and Washington have held eight round of indirect talks since April in Vienna aimed at reinstating the deal, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for removal of international sanctions that have squeezed its oil exports.
ALSO READ:
The talks paused on January 28 as top negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations. US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Sunday said he would soon return to Vienna, insisting the pact could still be revived.
Khatibzadeh said Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani would return to Vienna on Tuesday, when the talks will resume.
German chancellor speaks ahead of a trip to Washington where he will seek to bolster his influence in the Ukraine crisis
World14 hours ago
Jake Sullivan says Putin has put himself in a position with military deployments to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now
World16 hours ago
This came as other shootings around the state took place in a sports bar and a banquet hall
World16 hours ago
The men had been missing since Saturday
World17 hours ago
The Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbour
World18 hours ago
The cyclone was projected to displace as many as 150,000 people
World20 hours ago
The quake was at a depth of 180 km: EMSC
World1 day ago
In a message to the nation, 95-year-old Queen says she wishes that when Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort
World1 day ago