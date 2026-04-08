Iran accepts Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal

This comes after Trump said he has agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks while accepting a 14-day truce proposal from mediators

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 3:24 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Iran has accepted Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal, which was approved by the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to New York Times.

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This comes after US President Donald Trump said he has agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks while accepting a 14-day truce proposal from mediators in the Iran war.

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