Iran accepts Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal

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Iran has accepted Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal, which was approved by the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to New York Times.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said he has agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks while accepting a 14-day truce proposal from mediators in the Iran war.

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