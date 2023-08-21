Influencer dies in 'horrific' motorcycle crash weeks before getting married

He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 3:54 PM

Influencer Burak Can Tas died in a horrific motorcycle crash, weeks away from his wedding date, reported international media outlets.

The incident took place in Adana, Turkey. The 23-year-old motorcycle blogger was thrown off his bike during a riding spree.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained.

The influencer was all set to marry Yaren Kara, a biking enthusiast. The couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post on July 3.

The influencer often took to Instagram to express his affection for his fiancé. The duo would also post videos of them biking together.

"The year 2022 orchestrated its last surprise, leading me to you. Until now, I didn’t understand the concept of love or being loved. That, I learned from you, my love," he wrote in an endearing post dedicated to his partner.

After his death, Yaren shared a video of the two together, alongside a heartfelt caption talking about losing her partner and the gem of a person that he was.

"I am thankful for every day that I spend with you, my love. My one and only whom I will miss so much. May God host you in the most beautiful corner of Jannah. I love you so so so much my life partner," she wrote in the post.

Fans were left devastated by the news as they commented on the influencer's post.

"He was a brilliant young man, may his place be heaven," commented one user, as reported by international media outlets. Another said, "Good people die young. May he rest in peace."

Burak had a following of 137K on Instagram.

ALSO READ: