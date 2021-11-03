Indonesian President arrives in Abu Dhabi, will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Joko Widodo will attend business meeting with leading entrepreneurs

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Abu Dhabi last night on a visit to the UAE.

Widodo flew in from Glasgow, Scotland, where he participated in the World Leaders Summit.

At the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Widodo was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, accompanied by Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE Husin Bagis.

Widodo, in his Facebook post, said that he will be meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and attend a business meeting with leading entrepreneurs.

The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing bilateral relationship.

The frequency of official visits by the top leadership, ministers and officials, has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years.

In September, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led an official delegation to Bogor for discussions with Indonesia to deepen trade and investment relations.

Indonesia is one of eight countries with which the UAE is seeking trading agreements as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative.