Indonesia passes law to relocate capital from Jakarta to remote Borneo

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 9:52 AM

Indonesia's parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation's capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo's ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed.