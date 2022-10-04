India's Rupay debit card to be launched in Oman

Indian Minister V Muraleedharan says the MoU to launch the card paves the way for a new era of financial connectivity

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan meets Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat. — Courtesy: Twitter

Tue 4 Oct 2022

National Payments Corporation of India and Central Bank of Oman on Tuesday signed a historic MoU to launch the Rupay debit card in Oman, paving the way for a new era of financial connectivity.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan witnessed the signing of the MoU and met Tahir Al Amri, executive president, Central Bank of Oman. Muraleedharan arrived in Muscat on Monday for a two-day visit to deepen ties between both nations.

Terming the MoU as a new milestone in bilateral relations, the minister tweeted: "Happy to meet with H.E. Tahir Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman & witness signing of the historic MOU between CBO and NPCI to launch the Rupay debit card in Oman, paving the way for a new era of financial connectivity."

Muraleedharan earlier visited Oman Investment Authority and met executive president Abdulsalam Al Murshidi. He also held a "productive" meeting with Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. The leaders also exchanged perspectives on a wide range of regional and international issues.

Visiting a labour camp in Muscat, the minister interacted with the workers and enquired about their welfare. "Assured them that the safety, security, and welfare conditions of Indian workers working abroad are a priority for the government under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he tweeted.

He also held a productive interaction with Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Muraleedharan inaugurated a newly designed library with an aim to provide knowledge resources to the readers, at the Embassy of India in Oman on Monday.

As per the Embassy of India in Oman, there are about 624,000 Indians in Oman, of which about 483,901 are workers and professionals. There are Indian families living in Oman for more than 150-200 years. Moreover, the two countries hold strong economic, commercial and cultural ties.

Oman foreign minister visited India in March 2022, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visited India in May 2022.