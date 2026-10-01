Indian PM Modi hails 'hero' flydubai pilot for averting disaster on Israel flight

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a "HERO" on Thursday after he was wounded aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said in a statement posted on social media.

"In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," Modi added.

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"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also hailed Machchhar "for his extraordinary bravery", praising him for fighting back despite being wounded and "preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster" on Wednesday.

Flydubai said all the passengers — of whom 166 out of 174 were Israeli, according to media reports — were safe, adding that the reasons for the altercation were unknown.